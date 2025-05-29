GP Brinson Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GP Brinson Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

