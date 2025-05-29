MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

