Kera Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $4,849,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $359.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.80. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $664.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.