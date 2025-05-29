Emprise Bank Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

