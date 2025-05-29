2,026 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

