Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

