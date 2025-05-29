Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $5.26 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,150,960,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,681,824,024 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sweat Economy is swe.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

