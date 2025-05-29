COTI Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $145.68 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,118,448,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,444,827 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

