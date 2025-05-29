Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00051213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable."

