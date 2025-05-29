Wellington Management Group LLP Has $67.15 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,589,374 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $67,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE PSX opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

