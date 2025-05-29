Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

