Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

