Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $69,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VTV opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

