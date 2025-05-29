First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 10,197 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.