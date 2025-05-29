First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,995 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

