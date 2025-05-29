Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $19.46 on Thursday, reaching $156.03. 1,532,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,201. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.