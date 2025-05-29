Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.
Hamilton Lane Stock Down 11.1%
Shares of HLNE stock traded down $19.46 on Thursday, reaching $156.03. 1,532,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,201. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.