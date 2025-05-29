Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
