Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

