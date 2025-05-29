SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.85 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,896.10 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 837.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 460,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 130.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

