Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.110-15.190 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 3.820-3.87 EPS.

SNPS opened at $462.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.42.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

