Jacobs & Co. CA Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DE stock opened at $507.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.