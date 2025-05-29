Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.