iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $322.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day moving average of $319.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

