Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

