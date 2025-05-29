Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

