Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

