Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $182,126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,279,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

