Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average is $239.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

