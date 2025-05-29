Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 271 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 26,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,384,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

