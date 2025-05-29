NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 3,978 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

T stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.