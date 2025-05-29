Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires 975 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,878,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,206,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

