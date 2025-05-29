Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

