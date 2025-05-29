Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
