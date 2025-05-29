Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.