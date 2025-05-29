Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $169.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

