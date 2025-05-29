PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

