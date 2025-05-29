MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.