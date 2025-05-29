Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.