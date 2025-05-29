Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 256.1% in May

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 168,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

