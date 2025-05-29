Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Expands By 1,475.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 1,475.8% from the April 30th total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $971.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501,873 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,578,000 after acquiring an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

