Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Expands By 1,475.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 1,475.8% from the April 30th total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COKE
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501,873 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,578,000 after acquiring an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Dividend Investors Looking for an Edge? 3 Stocks Insiders Bought
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.