Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 32.2%

NASDAQ BTMWW opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

