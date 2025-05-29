Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CHPS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.