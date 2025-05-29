Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Increases By 189.2%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the April 30th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARM stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.93.

Get Our Latest Report on CARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.