Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $254.74 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,537,459,279 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,537,459,279.6879568 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.35656449 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $286,802,209.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

