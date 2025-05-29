Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 4.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,797,000 after buying an additional 105,194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JCI opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

