Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

