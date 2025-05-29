Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 76,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,196,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 207,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

