Trust Co of the South Invests $247,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $178.77 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

