Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 280,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,465 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

