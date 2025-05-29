Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.