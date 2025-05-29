Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

