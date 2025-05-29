MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $289.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $281.23. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

